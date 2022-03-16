Zelenskyy declares victory as International Court of Justice orders Russia to 'suspend invasion of Ukraine'

Follow us on Image Source : AP International Court of Justice orders Russia to 'immediately suspend invasion of Ukraine'

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday in The Hague ordered Russia to immediately suspend the invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv filed the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, demanding that the tribunal order an end to the offensive.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Twitter said, "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law."

"Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," he added.

The UN top court’s president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, demanded that “the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on Feb. 24.”

Latest World News