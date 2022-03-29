Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.

March 29, 2022 6:59 IST
Late last week, with its forces, bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas. While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have pushed the Russians back in other sectors. Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy, for his part, has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal. Meanwhile, Biden made no apologies for calling for Putin’s ouster, saying he was expressing his “moral outrage,” not a new US policy. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine communications service suffers outage

    The Ukraine's national telecommunications provider Ukrtelecom has been knocked almost completely offline, suffering what network monitors called its most severe outage since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Government officials in Kyiv say they are investigating whether a cyberattack is to blame.

    The outage began Monday morning and persisted into the evening. Alp Toker, director of the London-based monitor Netblocks, said connectivity for Ukrtelecom has collapsed to just 13 percent of pre-war levels.

    Ukrtelecom is the seventh-largest provider in Ukraine in traffic moved but, as the pre-independence incumbent, is likely the lone provider in much of rural Ukraine, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at the network management firm Kentik.

    Urktelecom provides telephone, internet and mobile service.

  • Mar 29, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Biden says remark on Putin's power was about 'moral outrage', no change in US policy

    US President Joe Biden on Monday said that his weekend comment in Europe that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” was a moral outrage for his invasion of Ukraine, and that does not reflect any change in American policy with respect to regime change. As such, Biden refused to apologize for his comments, on which his administration has been having a tough time in explaining over the past few days.

    “I'm not walking anything back. The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing ..., which is just brutality, half the children of Ukraine. I just come from being with those families,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

  • Mar 29, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine

    The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion, including to replenish America's arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday. Rolling out the Defense Department's USD 773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a USD 13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

    The leaders said it was too early to predict how quickly Ukrainian forces will use up the weapons and ammunition already being provided, and how much the US will need to replace what it sends to Ukraine, such as Stinger and Javelin missiles or body armour and other equipment.

