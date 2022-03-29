Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks

Late last week, with its forces, bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas. While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have pushed the Russians back in other sectors. Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy, for his part, has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal. Meanwhile, Biden made no apologies for calling for Putin’s ouster, saying he was expressing his “moral outrage,” not a new US policy.