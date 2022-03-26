Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: EU, US announce partnership to undercut Russian energy

Just 60 miles from Ukraine, President Joe Biden saluted Poland on Friday for welcoming more than 2 million refugees who have fled Russia's invasion. Then he met with humanitarian experts on the ground about what will be needed to mitigate the growing suffering.

Biden said he had hoped to get even closer to the border but was prevented because of security concerns. Still, he said he wanted to visit Poland to underscore that the assistance it is providing is of “enormous consequence" as Europe experiences the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

“It's not stopping," Biden said of the devastation in Ukraine. "It's like something out of a science fiction movie.”