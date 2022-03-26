Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: EU, US announce partnership to undercut Russian energy

Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, and Russian forces have been battling to seize more of the region from Ukraine, including the besieged city of Mariupol.

March 26, 2022 6:30 IST
Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbas region, suggesting a new phase of the war. It appears too early to know whether this means President Vladimir Putin has scaled back his ambitions in Ukraine, but Russian military moves this week indicate a recognition of the surprisingly stout Ukrainian resistance. Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014. Putin's forces are under great strain in many parts of the country, and the United States and other countries are accelerating their transfer of arms and supplies to Ukraine. In recent days, US officials have said they see evidence of Ukrainian defenders going on the offensive in a limited way in some areas.

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Biden about Mariupol: 'It's unimaginable, we've only seen it in horror movies'

    Biden about Mariupol: 'It's unimaginable, we've only seen it in horror movies.' - The Kyiv Independent

    While in Poland, Biden again called Putin a war criminal. “I saw these catastrophes, children, babies, mothers. You don’t have to understand their language, you just have to look them in the eye.”

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukrainians fighting to take back Kherson

    Ukrainians fighting to take back Kherson, now 'contested' city: Pentagon

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine destroys Russian three airplanes, five cruise missiles, three UAVs, and a helicopter

    Ukraine destroyed Russian three airplanes, five cruise missiles, three UAVs, and a helicopter on March 25, according to the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - The Kyiv Independent

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland

    Just 60 miles from Ukraine, President Joe Biden saluted Poland on Friday for welcoming more than 2 million refugees who have fled Russia's invasion. Then he met with humanitarian experts on the ground about what will be needed to mitigate the growing suffering.

    Biden said he had hoped to get even closer to the border but was prevented because of security concerns. Still, he said he wanted to visit Poland to underscore that the assistance it is providing is of “enormous consequence" as Europe experiences the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

    “It's not stopping," Biden said of the devastation in Ukraine. "It's like something out of a science fiction movie.”

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine says 300 died in theatre attack, hunger grips cities

    About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.

    Meanwhile, in what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the US said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast — a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.

    Col-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine's fighting capacity — has "generally been accomplished”, allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas”.

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pope leads prayer; Ukraine refugees in Germany

    Pope Francis has presided over a special prayer for Ukraine that harked back to a century-old apocalyptic prophecy about peace and Russia. Francis invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer on Friday.

    An estimated 3,500 people, including cardinals, ambassadors and pilgrims, attended the service at St Peter's Basilica and the text of the prayer was translated into three dozen languages.

    The ritual is of deep spiritual importance to many Catholics and a source of fascination to others.

    It deals with some of the more controversial aspects of the Catholic faith: purported visions of the Madonna, prophecies of hell, Soviet communism and the death of a pope.

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Oil prices up due to Russia-Ukraine war: Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday justified the hikes in fuel prices, thrice in the last four days, saying that the oil prices had gone up within the international market owing to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which was beyond the Indian government’s control.

    Speaking at a session titled “New India, New Manifesto-Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas,” at the ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ídeas of India’ summit here on Friday, Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also said that, “Sometimes, Hindutva is projected in a wrong way.”

    “In India, 80 per cent of the oil is imported. Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the oil prices have spiralled up within international markets and we can not do anything about that,” he said when asked about the high petrol and diesel prices and how the government was planning to the issue.

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US official: Russians rethink advance on Kyiv

    A senior US defense official says Russia's military advance on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting elsewhere in the country. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal US military assessment of the war, said Friday that Russia appears to be concentrating more on fighting for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region rather than its ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, at least for now.

    The Kremlin seemed to confirm the shift Friday. Col.-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said that the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine's fighting capacity — has “generally been accomplished,” allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas.”

    The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. 

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Over 30 attacks on medical facilities in Kyiv

    The Associated Press has independently documented at least 34 assaults on Ukrainian medical facilities by Russian forces.
    AP journalists in Ukraine have seen firsthand the deadly results of Russian strikes on civilian targets, including the final moments of children whose bodies were shredded by shrapnel and dozens of corpses heaped into mass graves.

    AP journalists outside Ukraine have confirmed the details of other attacks by interviewing survivors and independently verifying war zone videos and photos posted online.

    The accounting is part of the War Crimes Watch Ukraine project, a broader effort by AP and PBS “Frontline” to track evidence of potential war crimes for the duration of the conflict.

  • Mar 26, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

In his nightly video address to the nation Friday, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to Col. Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said Russian forces would now focus on "the main goal, the liberation of Donbas."

