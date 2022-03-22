Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Relations with US 'on verge of breach', warns Russia

Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 27th day, shows no signs of abating. The invasion has wreaked devastation, exacting a heavy toll on civilians. The UN says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine. The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city. Russian bombardment continued to hit it and other cities in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Sea of Azov port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. Warning that relations with the US are “on the verge of a breach,” Russia has summoned the US ambassador to protest President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, in a video address, Zelenskyy hailed protesters in the occupied city of Kherson for courage in confronting Russian troops who used stun grenades and fired in the air to break up a demonstration. Zelenskyy said that the war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn’t believe it’s all real.”