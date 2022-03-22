Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Relations with US 'on verge of breach', warns Russia

Russian troops are trying to surround Kyiv -- the Ukrainian capital, which had nearly 3 million people before the war. Russians have increased the number of military aircraft sorties over Ukraine over the past two days. As of the present, Russia has launched more than 1,100 missiles into Ukraine.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2022 6:31 IST
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 27th day, shows no signs of abating. The invasion has wreaked devastation, exacting a heavy toll on civilians. The UN says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine. The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city. Russian bombardment continued to hit it and other cities in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Sea of Azov port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. Warning that relations with the US are “on the verge of a breach,” Russia has summoned the US ambassador to protest President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, in a video address, Zelenskyy hailed protesters in the occupied city of Kherson for courage in confronting Russian troops who used stun grenades and fired in the air to break up a demonstration. Zelenskyy said that the war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn’t believe it’s all real.”

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    EU slams 'war crimes' in Ukraine, mulls fresh sanctions

    European Union countries on Monday accused Russia's military of committing war crimes in Ukraine, but appeared unlikely to target the country's energy sector with sanctions soon despite a clamor across Europe for those responsible for attacks on civilians to be held to account.

    With civilian deaths mounting in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the increase in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and theaters.

    The “courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly war crimes," Baerbock said.

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels, said that “what's happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful.”

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Zelenskyy hails protesters confronting troops

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed protesters in an occupied city for their courage in confronting the Russian troops who fired shots to disperse the demonstration. Russian troops on Monday used stun grenades and fired in the air to break up demonstrators in the southern city of Kherson.

    Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that “we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience.”

    He added that the war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn't believe it's all real.”

    “There is no need to organise resistance," Zelenskyy added. “Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.”

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

    President Joe Biden is urging US companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden's top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing Monday that some critical infrastructure entities have ignored alerts from federal agencies to fix known problems in software that could be exploited by Russian hackers.

    “Notwithstanding these repeated warnings, we continue to see adversaries compromising systems that use known vulnerabilities for which there are patches,” said Neuberger, who is the president's deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies. “That makes it far easier for attackers than it needs to be.”

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Russia shells humanitarian corridor

    Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol.

    The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday.

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine

    France and Mexico are pressing UN members to mention Russia's invasion in a resolution on the worsening hmanitarian situation in Ukraine. But South Africa is arguing against that approach, saying that inserting political issues may block consensus on helping civilians.

    A French-Mexican draft resolution expected to be voted on later this week in the 193-nation UN General Assembly reiterates the world body's March 2 demand for Russia to stop its military offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. It also demands the protection of all civilians and infrastructure indispensable to their survival.

  • Mar 22, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    NATO should say if they are accepting us or not: Zelenskyy

    NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true, Ukraine President Vladimir Zelenskyy says

  • Mar 22, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India 'somewhat shaky' on the Western sanctions: Biden

    US President Joe Biden says India, an exception among US major allies, "has been somewhat shaky” on the Western sanctions punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

