  4. Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates: Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia
Russia Ukraine news: Biden has already announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs and said more would be imposed if Putin extends his invasion. Global reaction against Putin’s moves in Ukraine has been swift, with a little argument about the legality.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2022 7:14 IST
Image Source : AP

Protesters hold posters in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine

When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That changed on Tuesday, and key allies in Europe joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. Putin on Monday said Russia recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014. That constitutes territory held by the Ukrainian army. Putin also issued a decree authorizing the use of what he termed peacekeepers in that region, although Russian officials had not confirmed that troops had crossed the border in response to the decree. After stating publicly that Russia has again invaded Ukraine, the question is how far Biden will go in responding. He has made clear that he would not send US troops into Ukraine, but on Tuesday said he has ordered shifting of Europe-based US troops to three NATO members who feel most vulnerable to potential Russian attack: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. 

