Russia Ukraine news LIVE Updates: Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia

When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That changed on Tuesday, and key allies in Europe joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. Putin on Monday said Russia recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014. That constitutes territory held by the Ukrainian army. Putin also issued a decree authorizing the use of what he termed peacekeepers in that region, although Russian officials had not confirmed that troops had crossed the border in response to the decree. After stating publicly that Russia has again invaded Ukraine, the question is how far Biden will go in responding. He has made clear that he would not send US troops into Ukraine, but on Tuesday said he has ordered shifting of Europe-based US troops to three NATO members who feel most vulnerable to potential Russian attack: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

