Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Next few days of war crucial, says Zelenskyy

If Russian casualties in Ukraine are as high as has been reported — 15,000 or more dead and three times that wounded in the space of six weeks — those results eventually will begin filtering through the society in spite of official censorship.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 11, 2022 6:23 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

Firefighters work to secure a residential building previously damaged by a Russian attack in Kharkiv

With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer: For now, but maybe not forever. Tens of thousands of affluent citizens, intellectuals and political critics have abandoned Russia rather than remain under the tight controls Putin has imposed, finding escape in Istanbul, Tbilisi or cities in the West. This brain drain no doubt will hurt Russia in the future. But at the moment, their departure removes a possible nexus of opposition from the society. Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv and his brother said the visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to their capital shows who Ukraine’s real friends are at this critical time. But they understand if security concerns keep U.S. President Joe Biden from visiting for now.

