Russia Ukraine War: Biden announces closing off American airspace to all Russian flights

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the US is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar actions by Canada and the European Union in recent days.

In his first State of the Union address, Biden said, "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights."

Biden, in remarks before Congress, highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia's economy through sanctions.

He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression wouldn't be contained to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we've learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

As Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.

Many lawmakers wore pins on their lapels honoring Ukraine.

Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country's economy.

Biden was outlining plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

“We have a choice,” Biden said. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”

Biden entered the House chamber without a mask, in a reflection of the declining coronavirus case counts and new federal guidance meant to nudge the public back to pre-pandemic activities. But the Capitol was newly fenced due to security concerns after last year's insurrection.

In an interview with the media, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia's invasion.

Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden's address.

