  Russia to invite Taliban to Moscow on October 20 for international talks

Russia will invite the Taliban to Moscow for international talks on October 20, reported AFP quoting agencies.

Moscow Updated on: October 07, 2021 16:39 IST
Russia will invite the Taliban to Moscow for international talks on October 20, reported news agency AFP quoting other agencies. 

Earlier, in September, Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States said that they are working together to ensure that Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia's foreign minister.

Sergey Lavrov said the four countries are in ongoing contact. He said representatives from Russia, China, and Pakistan recently traveled to Qatar and then to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government's negotiating council with the Taliban.

Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect “the whole gamut of Afghan society — ethnoreligious and political forces — so we are engaging in contacts. They are ongoing.”

The Taliban has promised an inclusive government, a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 including respecting women's rights, providing stability after 20 years of war, fighting terrorism and extremism, and stopping militants from using their territory to launch attacks.

But recent moves suggest they may be returning to more repressive policies, particularly toward women and girls.

