Is Russia's Putin suffering from 'cancer'? his abnormal legs movement during a meeting sparks fuss I WATCH

Amid speculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin suffering from a fatal disease, a new video has again flared discussion about his ill condition, especially his legs. Earlier this week, President Putin held a crucial meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. During the meeting, he showed unusual behaviour, which eventually grabbed media attention.

In a video shared by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Advisor Anton Geraschchenko, the President can be seen rotating his feet and making "unusual and jittery movements".

Besides, in other videos, which are now viral on multiple social media platforms, Putin can be seen twisting his legs while his Belarusian counterpart was making crucial points on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Taking to the microblogging site, Geraschchenko wrote, "Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?"

Putin has 'blood cancer'?

Interestingly, this was not the first time when the international media highlighted the critical health condition of Putin. Earlier last year, a UK-based newspaper, Daily Mail, citing a report from New Lines magazine, published that the President was suffering from "blood cancer" and was seriously ill. According to the magazine, a Russian oligarch revealed secrets about his health, where he claimed that the President has a problem with his lower back. Further, he added that Putin underwent surgery on his back in October 2021.

Notably, on May 9, last year, when Moscow marked its Victory Day, the temperature of the town was reported around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the scorching heat, President Putin's body language could be seen differently-- awkwardly walking through Red Square - possibly to hide a limp. Besides, he had covered his leg legs with a brown coloured blanket. Recently, New York Post, citing a Russian historian and political expert Valery Solovey, reported that Putin has been taking the best and the most advanced medicine to keep himself alive. According to the historian, Putin, "He would definitely not have been in public life, if he has not been using the most advanced treatments which Moscow cannot provide him."

