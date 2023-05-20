Russia bans 500 Americans including Barack Obama in retaliation over US sanctions on Moscow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former US President Barack Obama (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)

In fresh retaliation, Russia has issued a list of 500 Americans including Former President Barack Obama who have been banned from entering the country, CNN reported. The move comes in response to the recent sanctions imposed on the nation by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Russia stated on Friday that it was banning '500 Americans,' including several senior members of the US executive branch, from entering the country "in response to anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden administration," according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list, apart from Obama, also includes former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, several US senators and the next expected chairman of the joint chiefs Charles Q Brown Jr.Famous American late-night TV show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert, and Seth Meyers have also been banned by Russia to enter the country.

ALSO READ | 'US Won't impose sanctions on India for purchasing Russian energy despite oil price cap': Pentagon

According to CNN, the Russian Foreign Ministry in its statement said, "The attached 'list-500' also includes those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called Storming the Capitol."

On January 6, 2021, scores of supporters of former US President Donald Trump sought to stop Biden's certification as president and attacked the US Capitol. As the relations between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time low in present times, the Russian ministry justified the prohibitions in a statement on its website, saying, "It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will go without a strong reaction."

UK, US announce sanctions on Russia

Just a day earlier, the United Kingdom announced a fresh round of sanctions on Russia with the latest addition being the ban on Russian diamonds along with the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the United States will also unveil new sanctions to "extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities," a US official said on Friday ahead of a G7 summit in Japan. The United States apparently plans to blacklist about 70 companies and organizations for selling restricted US products to Russia.

ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine war: How Moscow holding up its economy despite growing sanctions from West- EXPLAINED

Latest World News