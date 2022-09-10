Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
  Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

Reported By : AP Edited By : Sri Lasya | Ukraine
Updated on: September 10, 2022 20:34 IST
The claim of pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similiar
Image Source : AP The claim of pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similiar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year.

Russia on Saturday announced that it is pulling back its troops from Ukraine's key area of Kharkiv. Ukraine's counter-offensive has made significant advances in the past week in the area, which could be the reason of the pull back, sources said. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

Konashenkov said the move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,’” one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

The claim of pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year.

