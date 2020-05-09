Roy Horn of famed magic duo 'Siegfried & Roy' dies at 75 due to COVID-19 complications

Image Source : AP File Photo Feb. 20, 2008: Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn arrive at a party following the premiere performance of Bette Midler's "The Showgirl Must Go On" at Caesar's Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Famous magician Roy Horn has died due to the coronavirus complications at the age of 75 in Las Vegas. Horn was popular for 'Siegfried & Roy' magic shows with appearances of white lions and white tigers, other animals.

Speaking on Roy's demise, Siegfried issued a statement saying, "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Who was Roy Born?

Roy was born in Nordenham, Germany. He was a animal lover who pet wild animals like Cheetah, Chico when he was young. Roy collaborated with another magician Siegfried and together they started performing magic shows in Europe. Both the magicians used to have animals such as white tigers, lions, cheetahs, others in their shows.

The due performed in Paris, Las Vegas and other cities. Once established, one of their lifetime shows were performed in Las Vegas The Mirage Hotel when they started in 1989 and continued to perform their for 14 years. The hotel had a show to their name called Secret Garden of Siegfried & Roy.

With wide variety of wild animals including white tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, jaguars others, the duo continued to gather public attraction and become one of the world best known magicians and animal trainers.

Horn was injured by a tiger during a live Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003, leaving Horn partially paralyzed and ending the duo's successful show.

ALSO READ | Wuhan market played significant role in COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

ALSO READ | COVID-19 curve decreasing in Italy as death toll tops 30,000

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage