Rouen's cathedral, France's best-known Gothic edifice, catches fire during restoration work | VIDEO

The gothic cathedral of the French city of Rouen caught fire on Thursday, the mayor said in a post on X social media. The mayor said the blaze broke out in the spire of Rouen's Gothic cathedral where restoration work was underway, recalling a blaze that tore through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in 2019, collapsing its spire. The cathedral is widely known as it was painted several times by French impressionist painter Claude Monet in the 19th century.

