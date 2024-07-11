Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
Rouen's cathedral, France's best-known Gothic edifice, catches fire during restoration work | VIDEO

Witnesses told French television that smoke was emanating from the spire, and recalled a devastating fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Paris Updated on: July 11, 2024 18:34 IST
France Cathedral Fire
Image Source : AP France Cathedral Fire

The gothic cathedral of the French city of Rouen caught fire on Thursday, the mayor said in a post on X social media. The mayor said the blaze broke out in the spire of Rouen's Gothic cathedral where restoration work was underway, recalling a blaze that tore through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in 2019, collapsing its spire. The cathedral is widely known as it was painted several times by French impressionist painter Claude Monet in the 19th century.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

