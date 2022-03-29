Roman Abramovich, Ukraine peace negotiators experienced poisoning during talks in Kyiv: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Roman Abramovich experienced symptoms of poisoning during peace talks in Kiev

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war and peace talks, reports have suggested Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, along with Ukraine peace negotiators suffered suspected poisoning earlier this month. If media reports are to be believed, the Chelsea Football Club owner was reportedly poisoned just weeks ago after a meeting in Kyiv while he acted as a 'peacemaker' in the Russian war in Ukraine.

Following the meeting in Kyiv, Abramovich, as well as two senior members of the Ukrainian team, developed symptoms that included red eyes, painful tearing as well as peeling skin on their faces and hands, reports stated quoted sources.

Analysts at Bellingcat confirmed that three members of the delegation -- including Abramovich -- attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on March 3 experienced "symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons".

Abramovich, another Russian entrepreneur and Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov had been taking part in the negotiations, with the talks lasting until about 10 pm, investigative news site Bellingcat said.

The three members of the delegation left the talks on March 3 to an apartment in Kyiv later that night.

While there, they were all suffering from eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in their eyes until the next morning.

Sources said they blamed the suspected poisoning attack on hard-liners in Moscow who wanted to ruin talks aimed at ending the war.

