Robert Kennedy Jr to quit US presidential race, plans to endorse Trump: Report

Washington: In a big blow to Kamala Harris, independent US presidential aspirant Robert F Kennedy Jr is planning to drop out of White House race by the end of this week and is planning to endorse Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News. However, he has not made any official decision, saying, "I will not confirm or deny that."

Sources reportedly cautioned that the decision is not yet finalised and could still change, with one source adding that Kennedy's hope is, in part, to finalise things quickly in order to try to blunt momentum from the Democratic National Convention. Kennedy's campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox, emailed senior staff on Wednesday, thanking them for their hard work but making no announcements.

Kennedy's campaign said Wednesday he would address the nation on Friday in Arizona, where he will talk about "the present historical moment and his path forward." The speculation over Kennedy's exit increased after his running mate Nicole Shanahan revealed in a podcast interview that he was considering a move to "join forces" with Trump. However, he told ABC News that the choice is "Bobby's decision" and that he has her "full support"."All we can do is gauge sincerity, and we're gauging sincerity from Donald Trump," she said on being asked about discussions with Trump's campaign.

Kennedy's stance on Kamala Harris

Shanahan also suggested Kennedy’s continued candidacy risked diverting support away from Trump, thereby helping to elect Kamala Harris, who is set to become the Democratic presidential nominee, according to the Guardian. Her comments were welcomed by Trump, who described Kennedy as a "brilliant guy" after earlier denouncing him as a "Democrat plant".

Meanwhile, Kennedy assumed a harsh stance towards Harris' candidacy and criticised her 'coronation; at the mega Democratic National Convention. "I think it was a coronation, it's not democracy. Nobody voted. Who chose Kamala? It wasn't voters," he told ABC News. He also slammed the 59-year-old Harris for not giving a single interview or showing up for a debate.

What will Kennedy get in return for supporting Trump?

According to a super PAC group supporting Kennedy, he has sought a deal with Trump in which he endorses the Republican rival in exchange for a job in a potential Trump administration. Trump told CNN this week he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

Kennedy also wants Trump to allow his political movement to continue in some fashion, which could include staying on the ballot in some states, Larry Sharpe, outreach director with American Values 2024, told Reuters. Super PACs, or political action committees, can raise unlimited amounts of money for candidates but are prohibited from coordinating directly with the campaign.

Kennedy, 70, the son of late Democratic politician Robert F Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F Kennedy, started his presidential campaign as a Democrat, challenging President Joe Biden for the nomination. An environmental advocate who has spread vaccine misinformation, Kennedy has yet to qualify for the ballot in many states.

(with inputs from Reuters)

