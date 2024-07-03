Ram Mandir replica to be part of India Day Parade in New York | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ayodhya Ram Mandir

India Day Parade in New York: A replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be on display during the India Day parade in New York on August 18. This event attracts thousands of Indian Americans from in and around New York. This marks the first occasion that a replica of the Ram Mandir will be showcased in the United States.

The replica of the temple, according to Amitabh Mittal, general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), will be 18 feet long, nine feet wide, and eight feet in height.

In a historic moment on January 22 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Vedic rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country to mark Lord Ram's return to his homeland after 500 years. The inauguration of the historic temple was lauded by Indians worldwide, including the US.

India Day Parade in New York

Every 15th of August since 1981, Indian Americans celebrate Indian Independence day by hosting a parade. The annual India Day Parade in New York is the largest celebration of India's Independence Day outside India. More than 150,000 people normally watch the annual parade which runs from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in Midtown New York.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the parade will see scores of floats representing various Indian American communities and a diversity of culture running through the streets of New York.

The parade begins on East 38th Street and continues down Madison Ave until it reaches 28th Street. At the review stand on 28th Street, the grand marshal and various celebrities greet onlookers. Throughout the parade, participants find themselves surrounded by the orange, white and green colors of the Indian flag. They can enjoy Indian food, merchandise booths, live dancing and music present at the Parade. After the parade is over, various cultural organizations and dance schools participate in program on 23rd Street and Madison Avenue until 6 pm.

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra in US

In March, a Ram Mandir Rath Yatra was organised across 851 temples in 48 states, crossing more than 8,000 miles in 60 days, according to the organisers. The rath or chariot built over a Toyota Sienna van carried statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, along with special prasadam from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and kalash of Prana Pratishtha Pujit Akshat, according to Amitabh Mittal, general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA).

This was the first time in the US that a yatra of this kind had been organised by the Hindu community that would take the van to more than 800 temples in America, concluding on April 23. A similar event was held in Canada, which involved 150 temples in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

