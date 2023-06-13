Follow us on Image Source : PTI American Truck Yatra: Rahul undertakes another ride, this time from Washington to New York in US | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, recently took a truck from Washington to New York and had a candid conversation with the driver about the lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in the United States.

During his most recent trip to the United States, Gandhi took a ride in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to learn about the challenges faced by truck drivers.

According to a release issued by the party, the Congress leader continued his journey to listen to people in India and abroad by going on a 190-kilometer "American Truck Yatra" from Washington, DC, to New York with driver Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill and his companion Ranjeet Singh Banipal.

The journey ended with a delicious breakfast at a restaurant.

According to the release, the highlight of the trip was a candid conversation about the day-to-day lives of Indian-origin truck drivers in the United States, similar to his truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh.

During the ride, Gandhi mentioned that trucks in the United States are designed with the comfort and safety of the driver in mind, whereas this is not the case in India.

It was featured during the ride that while transporters here at the home battle to earn barely enough to get by with small wages and a record cost rise, their American partners get pride for their work with good wages.

During his discussion with Gill about the rising costs of commodities, inflation and politics in India, Gandhi noticed that no religion helps one to spread hate.

Along the way, they also listened to songs by Sidhu Moosewala.

"There are a lot of lessons we can draw from the American truck industry to plan a new vision for the truck industry here in India. Indian truck drivers are the lifeline of our logistics and deserve a life of dignity too," the statement said.

They are at the front of 'Bharat Jodo', in a real sense, and their advancement will undoubtedly affect the whole economy of India, it added.

Gandhi headed out from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck A month ago.

Also Read | Bombay HC extends interim relief for Rahul from court appearance in 'defamatory' remarks against PM Modi

Also Read | 'Thackeray sat in Congress-NCP's lap,': Amit Shah takes a jibe at Uddhav, Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Nanded

Latest World News