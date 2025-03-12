Putin-Trump phone call possible soon, says Russia after US resumes Ukraine aid A day after the US resumed military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, the Kremlin said a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could be arranged quickly if required.

A day after the United States resumed military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Russia said on Wednesday that a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could be arranged “very quickly” if required. According to state-run TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the idea of a high-level conversation may come up following the US-Ukraine talks and that the existing channels of dialogue between Moscow and Washington could facilitate such an interaction at short notice. “We do not rule out that the topic of a call at the highest level may arise. If such a need emerges, it will be organised very quickly,” Peskov said, adding that the communication infrastructure with the US allows for swift arrangements.

Kyiv backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire, awaits Russian response

The statement comes amid renewed diplomatic momentum after Kyiv endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, pending Moscow’s approval. The development followed critical negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where both sides signalled cautious openness to temporary de-escalation. The Trump administration on Tuesday lifted the suspension on military assistance and intelligence cooperation with Ukraine, a move seen as a potential confidence-building gesture ahead of broader ceasefire discussions.

Trump, Putin spoke once since January

Peskov also recalled that Trump and Putin have spoken only once since the new US administration took office on January 20. That conversation, held on February 12, included discussions on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties, and a possible in-person summit. While no further details were provided on the potential timing or agenda of a new call, the Kremlin’s readiness signals that Moscow is keeping diplomatic backchannels open amid shifting positions on the battlefield and in international negotiations.