Putin reveals 'US-Russia bilateral trade up by 20% under Trump administration'

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukraine war, a recent revelation by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump has ignited debates over US trade policies. While Trump has imposed hefty tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, Putin disclosed that bilateral trade between the US and Russia has increased by 20%. This revelation has left many questioning double standards in the Trump administration’s global trade approach.

During the joint press conference following the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Putin made a statement that has since gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The Russian leader revealed that trade between the US and Russia had surged by 20% despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

While the US has imposed sanctions and restrictions on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s disclosure of increased trade raised eyebrows.

Trump’s tariffs on India: The double standard?

In a stark contrast to the growing US Russia trade, President Trump’s administration has been aggressively targeting India over its oil imports from Russia. On multiple occasions, Trump has escalated tensions by imposing tariffs on Indian goods, citing the country’s continued trade with Moscow as a major concern.

The US president’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods was followed by a further increase, bringing the total tariff to a punitive 50%. In a concerning move, Trump also threatened to impose secondary sanctions on other countries doing business with Russia, including India. “Russia lost an oil client, India,” Trump said.

However, the punitive tariffs on India stand in sharp contrast to the continued growth in US-Russia trade. In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said, “Well, because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that (tariffs).”

In his post-summit reflections, Trump gave the meeting with Putin a perfect score, rating it a "10/10.” “I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well,” he added.

India maintains firm stand

Despite Trump’s threats and shifting positions, India has maintained a firm stance regarding its oil imports from Russia. "The relationship between India and the U.S. is multifaceted," said the MEA statement. "It should not be viewed through the lens of third-party dynamics."