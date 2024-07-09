Putin-Modi bonhomie on display! Russian president drives PM in his electric car | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin drives PM Modi in his electric vehicle.

Moscow: The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin was on full display on Monday as the Russian President welcomed the Indian leader to his official residence in Novo-Ogavoyo as a "dear friend" and hosted a private dinner. The two leaders were seen sipping a cup of tea before Putin drove PM Modi for a tour of the complex in his electric car.

PM Modi's meeting with Putin began with a heartfelt hug, where the Russian President extended a warm welcome by saying, "You are welcome here, friend. I’m really happy to see you." The two leaders held unofficial talks over tea, berries and sweets before Putin drove the Prime Minister in his electric vehicle for a golf cart ride.

The two leaders also watched a horse show, featuring horses kept at Novo-Ogaryovo. The performance was timed to mark the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity, according to TASS News Agency. “I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years,” Putin told PM Modi as they held an informal meeting in a residence outside Moscow.

Notably, this is the second foreign visit by PM Modi after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government and the first visit to Moscow since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking further, Putin asserted that India firmly ranks as the world's third-largest economy thanks to PM Modi's efforts. The Prime Minister also recalled the elections, saying “the people of India gave him a chance to serve the Motherland.”

The two leaders will hold official talks on Tuesday, with the economic agenda, including issues of energy and trade, along with the peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be the main focus of the interaction, sources told TASS. "The focus of the visit is on the economic agenda, including issues of energy, trade, production, and fertilisers, as well as on the settlement [of the conflict in Ukraine], which cannot be reached on the battlefield," the sources said.

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternately in India and Russia. The last annual summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi when Putin visited India.

