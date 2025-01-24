Putin ready to negotiate with Trump on Ukraine war, says 'conflict was avoidable'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he is open to negotiations with US President Donald Trump to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking on the matter, Putin remarked that the conflict could have been avoided altogether if Trump had secured victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He emphasized that dialogue with Trump might pave the way for a resolution to the crisis.

These comments come as global leaders continue to call for diplomatic efforts to end the war, which has caused widespread devastation and geopolitical tensions. Further developments in this potential negotiation remain to be seen.