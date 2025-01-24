Friday, January 24, 2025
     
  Putin ready to negotiate with Trump on Ukraine war, says 'conflict was avoidable'

Putin ready to negotiate with Trump on Ukraine war, says 'conflict was avoidable'

Speaking on the matter, Putin remarked that the conflict could have been avoided altogether if Trump had secured victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He emphasized that dialogue with Trump might pave the way for a resolution to the crisis.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 21:41 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 22:38 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he is open to negotiations with US President Donald Trump to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking on the matter, Putin remarked that the conflict could have been avoided altogether if Trump had secured victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He emphasized that dialogue with Trump might pave the way for a resolution to the crisis.

These comments come as global leaders continue to call for diplomatic efforts to end the war, which has caused widespread devastation and geopolitical tensions. Further developments in this potential negotiation remain to be seen.

 

