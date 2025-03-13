Putin backs US proposal for 30-day Ukraine ceasefire, calls for lasting peace framework Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agrees in principle with a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but stressed that it must lead to lasting peace and address core issues. He also thanked leaders of various countries for supporting peace efforts and urged further dialogue with the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he agrees in principle with a United States proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but added that the finer details need to be discussed and negotiated. He emphasised that any temporary halt in hostilities must ultimately pave the way for a lasting resolution to the conflict. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin said, “The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it. But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think we need to do so with our American colleagues and partners.”

The Russian leader underlined the importance of establishing mechanisms to monitor and control any breaches of the truce. He also expressed concerns that Ukraine might use the ceasefire window to continue mobilising troops and stockpiling arms. “We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the ceasefire should lead to lasting peace and address the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said.

Ceasefire amid battlefield pressure

Putin claimed that Ukraine’s interest in the ceasefire appears to stem from the current battlefield situation. Referring to recent Ukrainian incursions into Russia’s Kursk region, he said those units would be fully blocked in the coming days. “In these conditions, I believe it would be good for the Ukrainian side to secure a ceasefire for at least 30 days,” he remarked, adding a veiled warning, “Will all those who are there come out without a fight?”

Global diplomatic push

Putin also thanked former US President Donald Trump for “paying so much attention to the settlement in Ukraine,” though Trump currently holds no formal position in the US administration. He further acknowledged the efforts of China, India, Brazil, and South Africa in seeking a resolution, calling their involvement a “noble mission to end the fighting and reduce casualties.” However, Putin reiterated that Russia will not accept NATO peacekeepers as part of any ceasefire enforcement mechanism, signalling Moscow’s intent to keep the monitoring process free from Western influence.

The proposed ceasefire, if formalised, could mark a critical turning point in the nearly two-year-long conflict, though questions remain over its implementation and long-term impact.