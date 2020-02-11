Image Source : PTI Protesters block roads in Beirut ahead of Parliament session

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Beirut on Tuesday blocking roads in the Lebanese capital in an attempt to prevent MPs from joining a meeting to pass a confidence vote on the new cabinet. Protesters from all over the country gathered in Beirut and managed to block some of the streets leading to Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency. The demonstrators also hurled stones at security forces, prompting the police to use tear gas and water cannons against the protesters.

The protesters also threw eggs on the cars of Ministers and MPs to express resentment and anger towards the ruling political class. Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the formation of his new cabinet last month. "How can we accept this new cabinet while it was appointed by the same parties that led the country to deterioration?" one protester said. Meanwhile, security forces issued a statement calling upon the protesters to demonstrate in a peaceful way to guarantee their safety and security.

Protests erupted since October 2019, hoping to overhaul the political system. The protesters have called for a cabinet totally independent from the current ruling class.

