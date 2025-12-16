Private plane crashes near Toluca airport in central Mexico, 7 dead The private jet had eight passengers and two crew members on board. While the crash site was searched, only seven bodies had been found by late afternoon.

A private small plane crashed in central Mexico on Monday, killing at least seven people. The crash occurred while the plane was trying to make an emergency landing. The crash occurred in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area located about three miles (5 kilometers) from Toluca airport, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off earlier that day from Acapulco, a city on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said the private jet had eight passengers and two crew members on board. While the crash site was searched, only seven bodies had been found by late afternoon.

Reports indicate that the plane attempted to land on a soccer field but collided with the metal roof of a nearby business, which caused a large fire. The crash is now under investigation to determine the exact cause.

Developing story...