Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, meets war victims, officials

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet the war victims as a part of his ongoing efforts to support wounded veterans, a spokesperson said. On Thursday, he visited the Superhumans Centre in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians and reviewed the services provided amid war. The centre provides reconstructive surgery, psychological aid and prosthetics free of cost.

Harry's trip to Ukraine came to the forefront only after he had left the country. Helping injured soldiers is one of his most prominent causes following his service in the British Army for 10 years. In 2014, he founded the Invictus Games to offer injured veterans the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

Invictus, a year-round movement about life after being wounded at war, is more than just a competition and adds to Harry’s visits to the rehabilitation centres.

Prince Harry meets Ukraine’s veteran affairs minister

Harry, during his visit, also met with Ukraine's veteran affairs minister, Natalia Kalmykova. The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by a convoy from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have been through similar rehabilitation experiences.

His visit to Ukraine comes after his visit to the London court for two days, where he is challenging the British Government’s decision to strip him of his government-funded protection after he quit working as a member of the royal family in 2020 and moved his family to California in the United States.

Harry, during his service in the British Army, has served two tours in Afghanistan, where he flew as an Apache Helicopter co-pilot gunner. The 40-year-old is the second member of the royal family to have visited Ukraine after his aunt Sophie, Duchess of

Edinburgh, became the first British royal to travel to the country since Russia's 2022 invasion when she made a surprise visit to Kyiv last year.

(With PTI inputs)