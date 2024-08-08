President Murmu begins New Zealand tour, holds bilateral talks with deputy PM, Governor General

Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENT OF INDIA (X) President Murmu paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Wellington railway station.

Wellington: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday to kick-start the second leg of her three-nation tour after Fiji. She was received in Auckland by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay and High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan. The Indian President later met New Zealand's deputy PM Winston Peters and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to discuss bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

President Murmu was accorded Royal Guard of Honour on her arrival in the country. She also addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington, where she spoke about the transformative power of education.

New Zealand's deputy PM and Foreign Minister Peters later called on the President in Wellington. "Both leaders acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations and deliberated upon ways of enhancing cooperation in several areas," her office said on social media platform X.

Addressing the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington, President Murmu elaborated on her vision for education and highlighted the reforms made by India in the field, including the National Education Policy 2020. She also called for further deepening of India-New Zealand relations.

"Education has always been close to my heart. I have seen and experienced first-hand, the transformative power of education," she said. "In 21st century India, our education system plays a significant role, and has produced leaders in diverse fields who are contributing not only in India but also around the world."

She further said India has produced leaders in diverse fields who are contributing not only in India but also around the world. "Indian parents aspire for the best possible education for their children, and it is indeed welcome that many Indian students are gaining access to quality education at various institutions in New Zealand. 8,000 Indian students are pursuing various courses across New Zealand – making it the second largest group of international students here," she added.

She also complimented New Zealand's high-quality education with a particular focus on research and innovation, inclusivity and excellence. After the conference, President Murmu paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Wellington railway station. She also laid a wreath to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

On Tuesday, President Murmu was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'. She described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This was the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

President Murmu also addressed the Fijian Parliament. "As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji, according to your priorities, to build a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries," she said while addressing the Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated President Murmu on being conferred with Fiji's highest civilian honour, saying it not only enhanced India's prestige on the world stage but also strengthened diplomatic ties between the two countries. Last year in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.

