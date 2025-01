Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump

Donald J Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, addressed America, asserting that he would announce a "national emergency" at the southern border in Mexico. Making a major announcement, Trump declared a state of emergency on the southern border of Mexico which received a standing ovation from all Republicans and a few swing-state Democrats, including Reps. Don Davis and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.