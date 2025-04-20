Pope Francis delivers Easter message after Illness, meets JD Vance, calls for peace and global disarmament Pope Francis delivers a powerful Easter message calling for global peace and disarmament, urging a ceasefire in Gaza, after overcoming recent health challenges.

New Delhi:

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis made a poignant appearance at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver his Easter message to thousands gathered in Vatican Square. Despite his recent health challenges, the 88-year-old pontiff appeared in good spirits, having just been discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital after a five-week stay for treatment of an infection that led to double pneumonia.

The Pope's appearance marked a significant moment of his recovery, as he offered the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing, which is reserved exclusively for the Pope. This blessing extends not only to the city of Rome but to the entire world, and includes the granting of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sin. Pope Francis’s participation in the event was especially meaningful given his recent health scare.

Earlier in the day, the Pope had a brief private meeting with Vice President JD Vance, who is visiting Italy with his family. The Vatican stated that the meeting, which lasted only a few minutes, allowed the two to exchange Easter greetings. Vance shared his experience on social media, calling it an "honor" to visit the Vatican during Holy Week and to witness the reverence of Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica.

Reports indicated that Pope Francis appeared without the nasal cannula he had been using for oxygen support during his recovery. Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the emeritus Archpriest of Saint Peter's Basilica, led the liturgy in the square, reading out the Pope’s prepared homily, which focused on themes of peace and humanitarian relief.

In his "Urbi et Orbi" message, Pope Francis called for global peace, disarmament, and the release of prisoners around the world. He highlighted the ongoing conflict in the Holy Land, describing it as "wounded by conflict" and plagued by an "endless outburst of violence." The Pope expressed particular concern for the people of Gaza, where the continuing violence has resulted in widespread death and suffering.

"I appeal once again for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," Pope Francis urged. "I call for the release of hostages and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid."

The Pope’s message resonated globally, reflecting his long-standing commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of human rights. His call for peace in Gaza, in particular, was a reminder of the Church's role in advocating for the vulnerable and calling for the cessation of violence worldwide.

