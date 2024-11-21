What are seven 'key pillars' proposed by PM Modi to boost India-Caribbean ties at CARICOM Summit? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MEAINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit along with PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed seven "key pillars" aimed at deepening ties between India and Caribbean nations during the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit held in Guyana. The seven pillars listed by PM Modi also form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. Emphasising New Delhi's unwavering commitment to strengthening these partnerships, PM Modi called for collaborative efforts to elevate relations to unprecedented levels. Marking a historic moment, this visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over five decades. PM Modi’s discussions with Caribbean leaders focused on mutual development goals and fostering closer cooperation in areas of shared interest.

"PM @narendramodi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, along with PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, the current chair of CARICOM," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X. Leaders at the summit discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

Seven 'key pillars' proposed by PM Modi:

Capacity Building Agriculture and Food Security Renewable Energy and Climate Change Innovation, Technology and Trade Cricket and Culture Ocean Economy Medicine and Healthcare

PM Modi on ties between India, Caribbean nations

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted relations between India and CARICOM countries. "Our shared past experiences, our shared present-day needs and our shared aspirations for the future. India is totally committed to taking these relations to new heights. In all our efforts, we have focused on the concerns of the Global South and its priorities," he said, according to a statement by the MEA.

PM Modi further said, "To promote five Ts - trade, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be made to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries. India is moving ahead in the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector. During the India-CARICOM meeting last year, we announced a grant of one million dollars for SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now," he added.

What is CARICOM?

CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a USD 150 million credit line from India. According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana. The CARICOM is a grouping of twenty-one countries: fifteen Member States and six Associate Members, according to its website. It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30, and from the main ethnic groups of Indigenous Peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese and Javanese, the website said.

