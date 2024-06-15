PM Narendra Modi reaches New Delhi after concluding successful visit to G7 Italy

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi reaches New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 15) reaches New Delhi after concluding a successful visit to Italy, where he attended the G7 summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.





All you need to know about PM Modi's visit to Italy

PM Modi, who arrived on his first international trip to Italy, (for the G7 Summit), after assuming the top office for the third consecutive term, held fruitful dialogues on key global issues under the G7 platform while also bolstering India's ties with the countries participating in the summit.



Speaking of the details of his visit, PM Modi said, "Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations. I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality."





Significantly, at the G7 Outreach session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for collaborative efforts in the usage of technology to reduce social inequalities and asserted that India is working towards a "human-centric" approach to building a better future. PM Modi particularly highlighted the wide-scale usage of technology for human progress and stressed on how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. He emphasized that AI should remain transparent, secure, accessible, and responsible.

Further, at the outreach summit, the PM also called for an enhanced voice of the Global South, including Africa, in global decision-making.

He said, "The countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. India has considered it its responsibility to place the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage. We have given high priority to Africa in these efforts. We are proud that the G-20, under India's chairmanship, made the African Union a permanent member. India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability, and security of all African countries and will continue to do so."



PM Modi hold talks with world leaders

Moreover, on the sidelines of the summit, Modi held talks with several world leaders, marking his first official interactions with the world leaders during his third term. PM Modi on the margins of the G7 Summit met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others.



