PM Modi US Visit: New York's historic Empire State Building decked up in Tricolour | VIDEO

PM Modi US Visit: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 400 guests joined the dinner including Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Sunder Pichai, Tim Cook and more. Earlier, the president and first lady hosted a private dinner for PM Modi. Beautiful arrangements were seen in Washington to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, videos of the historic Empir State Building are doing rounds on social media, where, it can seen decked up in tricolour. The iconic Empire State Building of New York lit up in the colours of the Indian National Flag. People expressed great enthusiasm after watching the building illuminated in the hues of the Indian tricolour.

You can watch the video here-

Prime Minister Modi during his address at the State Dinner, said the guests here "symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential".

"You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that," he said thanking President Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner. PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

