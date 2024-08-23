PM Modi Ukraine visit live: PM begins historic Ukraine visit after Poland stop, advocates peaceful resolution

PM Modi Ukraine visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to Ukraine since its independence in 1991. Kyiv views the visit as crucial for strengthening ties with India, which has maintained a balanced stance during the war while deepening economic ties with Russia. Despite criticism from Zelenskiy over Modi's recent meeting with Putin, Ukraine sees India's influence as pivotal in seeking a negotiated settlement. The visit also highlights India's role in global peace efforts, with Modi expected to push for a balanced approach to ending the conflict.