PM Modi Ukraine visit live: PM begins historic Ukraine visit after Poland stop, advocates peaceful resolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Ukraine on Thursday following a successful two-day visit to Poland, where he engaged in extensive discussions with Polish leaders. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

"PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Poland, setting a new milestone in bilateral relations. This high-level Prime Ministerial visit after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.