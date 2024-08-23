Friday, August 23, 2024
     
  4. PM Modi Ukraine visit live: PM begins historic Ukraine visit after Poland stop, advocates peaceful resolution
PM Modi Ukraine visit live: PM begins historic Ukraine visit after Poland stop, advocates peaceful resolution

The visit comes amid ongoing conflict, with Ukrainian forces in Russia's western Kursk region and Russian advances in eastern Ukraine. Modi's visit follows a recent trip to Moscow, where he urged for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kyiv Updated on: August 23, 2024 7:13 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : REUTERS PM Modi attends a press conference.

PM Modi Ukraine visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This marks the first visit by an Indian leader to Ukraine since its independence in 1991. Kyiv views the visit as crucial for strengthening ties with India, which has maintained a balanced stance during the war while deepening economic ties with Russia. Despite criticism from Zelenskiy over Modi's recent meeting with Putin, Ukraine sees India's influence as pivotal in seeking a negotiated settlement. The visit also highlights India's role in global peace efforts, with Modi expected to push for a balanced approach to ending the conflict.

 

  • Aug 23, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    PM Modi begins historic Ukraine visit after Poland stop, advocates peaceful resolution

    PM Modi embarked on a historic visit to Ukraine on Thursday, following a two-day trip to Poland. Invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Modi emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991. Modi is traveling to Kyiv by train, a journey expected to take approximately 10 hours under tight security.

     

  • Aug 23, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    PM Modi embarks on historic visit to Ukraine after concluding productive Poland trip

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Ukraine on Thursday following a successful two-day visit to Poland, where he engaged in extensive discussions with Polish leaders. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

    "PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Poland, setting a new milestone in bilateral relations. This high-level Prime Ministerial visit after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

