PM Modi to embark on three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana starting next week. According to the information released, the Prime Minister's visit will begin on November 16 and conclude on November 21. He will visit Nigeria first, followed by trips to Brazil and Guyana.

About PM Modi's Visit to Nigeria

During his two-day visit to Nigeria (November 16-17), PM Modi will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between the two nations and discuss further avenues to enhance bilateral relations. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria. It is noteworthy that India and Nigeria have shared a strong strategic partnership since 2007, with growing economic, energy, and defense collaborations.

About PM Modi's Visit to Brazil

Following the conclusion of his visit to Nigeria, the Prime Minister will travel to Rio de Janeiro (November 18-19, 2024), where he will attend the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He will also interact with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Elaborating on PM Modi's participation in the G20 Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned, "During the summit, the Prime Minister will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Voice of the Global South Summits, which were hosted by India over the past two years."

About PM Modi's Visit to Guyana

Significantly, PM Modi's visit to Guyana (November 19-21, 2024) marks a major milestone, as this will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968. In 2023, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

During his stay in Guyana, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with President Ali and meet other senior leaders from the country. He is also set to address the Parliament of Guyana and engage with the Indian diaspora.

In Georgetown, the Prime Minister will participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further strengthen India’s long-standing friendship with the region.