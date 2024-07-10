PM Modi's visit to Russia 'very successful', all issues on bilateral agenda discussed: Russian FM Lavrov

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia "very successful", adding that all issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, along with cooperation in global organizations like G20, BRICS, and the UN. He also highlighted the long relationship between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that fostered a deep understanding between them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lavrov also mentioned Russia's support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. "I think the visit was very successful. They discussed each and every issue on the bilateral agenda. They discussed the international situation, our cooperation in G20, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in the United Nations, where we support the Indian interest to become a permanent member of the Security Council, like we do for Brazil and African candidates," he said.

Speaking on the relationship between Modi and Putin, Lavrov said "the chemistry was there" as the two leaders have been acquainted with each other for over 20 years. "I am sure this visit will give a very positive push for the relations in all areas," added the Russian Foreign Minister.

Russia's deputy PM praises India's relations with Moscow

Meanwhile, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, has praised the robust relationship between Russia and India, citing the close bond between the two leaders, PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. "The level of relations, especially the relations between two leaders can be seen. The main honour that has been awarded to PM Modi is a significant moment in confirmation of the friendship between our countries and between the leaders of our countries," he said.

Manturov also spoke about the benefits of India-Russia relations in all areas of cooperation, including education with over 20,000 Indian students studying in Russia, mostly in medical universities. "We can say that not only the trade is growing, but all other spheres of activity is also developing and in demand." said the Russian deputy PM

PM Modi concludes 'successful' visit to Russia

Prime Minister Modi on Monday began his state visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was the first visit by PM Modi since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and his first bilateral visit in his new term. During his visit, PM Modi and the Russian President discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers.

The Indian leader was bestowed with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, Russia agreed to New Delhi's demand to ensure the early release and return to the home of the Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin. "The prime minister raised the issue very strongly that we should try and get all the Indian nationals back to India as early as possible," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the death of innocent children was "very painful". He also said that a solution to the war in Ukraine "cannot be found on the battlefield ... we have to find peace through talks". Meanwhile, Putin said their two countries enjoyed a special strategic partnership and thanked him for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war.

India and Russia also inked nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements across several critical areas, including trade, climate change, and research. One of the key highlights was the signing of a program for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres in the Russian Far East for the period from 2024 to 2029.

(with inputs from agencies)

