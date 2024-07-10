'Welcome to Vienna!': Austrian Chancellor welcomes PM Modi, hosts him for private engagement

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Austrian Chancellor clicking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna.

Vienna: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his country after the latter arrived in Vienna from an important visit in Russia, and hosted him for a private engagement. Nehammer was seen hugging the Indian Prime Minister and clicking a selfie with him as Modi became the first Indian leader to visit Austria in around 40 years.

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!

In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Chancellor for a 'warm welcome'. "I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good," he said on X.

"An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

PM Modi's state visit to Austria marks the first by any Indian prime minister in the last 40 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi visited the Central European nation. Now, all eyes would be on the talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer to ink new avenues of cooperation as India and Austria celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

PM Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport. He will call on Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold formal talks with Nehammer on Wednesday. The prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

PM Modi concludes 'successful' visit to Russia

Prime Minister Modi on Monday began his state visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was the first visit by PM Modi since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and his first bilateral visit in his new term. During his visit, PM Modi and the Russian President discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers.

The Indian leader was bestowed with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, Russia agreed to New Delhi's demand to ensure the early release and return to the home of the Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin. "The prime minister raised the issue very strongly that we should try and get all the Indian nationals back to India as early as possible," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

