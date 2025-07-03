PM Modi receives Ghana's highest state honour 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' The Prime Minister is in Ghana on the first leg of his five-nation tour. It is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

Accra (Ghana):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday (local time) conferred with Ghana’s national honour, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', for his "in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership." PM Modi received the award from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

Accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians

Expressing gratitude, PM Modi in an X post said, "Honoured to be conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'." In his acceptance speech, the Prime Minister said, "I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians," he said, dedicating it to the aspirations and bright future of the youth of the two countries, their rich cultural traditions and diversity, and the historical ties between Ghana and India.

This honour is also a responsibility: PM

"This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner," he said in an X post.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), thanking the people and government of Ghana for the special gesture, the Prime Minister noted that the "shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership".

He said the award "further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties."

PM Modi asserted his confidence that his "historic" state visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties, according to the MEA. "A testament to the deep and long-standing India-Ghana ties, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Mahama, after which India and Ghana elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The Prime Minister is currently in Ghana, marking the first stop of his five-nation tour. This visit is particularly significant as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years, underscoring a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

