PM Modi receives a ceremonial welcome after arriving at Oman airport | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday receives a ceremonial welcome after arriving in Oman on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and is expected to sign an ambitious trade deal. He was warmly welcomed by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said at the airport, where a guard of honour was accorded to the prime minister. PM Modi is visiting Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Soon after landing in Muscat, PM Modi said in a post on X that Oman is a land of enduring friendship and deep historical connections with India. “This visit offers an opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration and add fresh momentum to our partnership,” he said.

PM Modi’s visit marks 70 years of diplomatic relations

This is his second visit to the Gulf nation and marks 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. India said that it is "very optimistic" about finalising an ambitious trade deal with Oman during the visit.

The free trade agreement between India and Oman was approved by the Union Cabinet last Friday. Talks for the agreement, officially termed as CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), formally began in November 2023, and the negotiations concluded this year.

"We are all very optimistic about it. The teams from both sides have been working very hard for its early finalisation," Arun Chatterjee, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had said at a media briefing when asked whether the proposed India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement will be inked during Modi's visit.

"We have immense faith that this agreement, if signed during this visit, will significantly deepen the economic ties between India and Oman. And it will open up a new chapter in the history of India-Oman trade and commercial relationship," he said.

PM Modi to hold talks with Sultan Tarik on strategic partnership

During the visit, PM Modi will also hold discussions with Sultan Tarik on strengthening the Strategic Partnership as well as a strong commercial and economic relationship. PM Modi is also scheduled to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

"This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in an earlier statement.

Oman is third-largest export destination for India

Oman is the third-largest export destination for India among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member, the UAE, which came into effect in May 2022.

India-Oman bilateral trade was about USD 10.5 billion (exports USD 4 billion and imports USD 6.54 billion) in 2024-25. India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, iron and steel, and unwrought aluminium.

