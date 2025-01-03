PM Modi's priciest gift to Jill Biden kept at White House, others sent to archives: It is a...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi with US President and First Lady

According to an annual accounting published by the State Department on Thursday, US President Joe Biden and his family received tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders in 2023.

However, the gift from PM Modi to the First Lady Jill Biden is a clear standout being the most expensive present: a USD 20,000 diamond. The 7.5-carat diamond is the most expensive gift to the first family in 2023.

PM Modi's gift retained for White House use

While the other gifts to the president and first lady were sent to the archives, the diamond gifted by PM Modi has been retained for official use in the White House East Wing, according to a State Department document. The First Lady's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the diamond's use.

Other gifts for Jill Biden

Apart from this, Jill Biden received USD 14,063 from the Ukrainian ambassador and a bracelet, brooch and photograph album worth USD 4,510 from the Egyptian President.

President Biden also got a number of expensive gifts, including USD 7,100 photo album by South Korea's impeached President Suk Yeol Yoon, a USD 3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from the Mongolian prime minister, a USD 3,300 silver bowl from the sultan of Brunei, a USD 3,160 sterling silver tray from the president of Israel, and a collage worth USD 2,400 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Federal law, the executive branch officials are required to declare gifts given to them by the foreign leaders and counterparts, which have an estimated value of more than USD 480.

Many of the gifts that meet that threshold are relatively modest, and the more expensive ones are typically — but not always — transferred to the National Archives or put on official displays.

Recipients also have the option to purchase the gift from the US government at its market value, although that is rare, particularly with high-end items.

According to the State Department's Office of Protocol, which compiles the list that will be published in Friday's edition of the Federal Register, several employees of the CIA reported receiving lavish gifts of watches, perfume and jewellery, nearly all of which were destroyed. Of the gifts destroyed, they were worth more than USD 132,000 combined.

(With agency inputs)

