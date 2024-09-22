PM Modi's special gifts to US President Biden, First Lady: Hand-engraved train model, pashmina shawl | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to US President Joe Biden and a pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill Biden. Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi at his residence in Delaware on Saturday on the sidelines of the Quda Leaders Summit.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States, where he took part in the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Biden at his hometown.

Here’s what PM Modi gifted Joe Biden

PM Modi gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to President Biden. This vintage silver hand-engraved train model is a rare and extraordinary piece, masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra - renowned for its rich heritage in silver craftsmanship. Made of 92.5 per cent silver, the model showcases the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry, with elaborate details achieved through traditional techniques such as engraving, repoussé (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs), and intricate filigree work.

This creation is a tribute to the steam locomotive era, with artistic brilliance merging with historical significance.

Image Source : INDIA TVAntique Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model

Signifying the robust linkages between India and the US, the model has been customised by inscribing "Delhi-Delaware" on the sides of the main carriage and "Indian Railways" on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India.

This masterpiece not only highlights the artisan's exceptional skill but also serves as a glowing testimony to the long history of Indian railways and its global influences.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe model has been customised by inscribing Indian Railways

Gift for US First Lady Jill Biden

PM Modi gifted a pashmina shawl in a papier mache box to First Lady Jill Biden. Pashmina shawl of exceptional quality and unparalleled beauty comes from Jammu and Kashmir.

The story of the shawls begins with the Changthangi goat, native to the high altitudes of Ladakh. Its winter coat, known as Pashm, is the soul of the shawl. This incredibly fine and soft fiber is hand-combed. Skilled artisans spin the Pashm into yarn, often by hand using traditional techniques passed down through generations.

The palette of a Pashmina shawl is as diverse as the land it hails from. Natural dyes derived from plants and minerals infuse the fabric with vibrant hues.

Image Source : INDIA TVPashmina Shawl in Papier Mache Box

Pashmina shawls are heirlooms passed down through generations, carrying memories and emotions within their threads. Contemporary designers are incorporating modern sensibilities, experimenting with bolder colours, playful patterns, and even fusion styles. This ensures the legacy of Pashmina remains relevant, captivating hearts across generations and cultures.

Pashmina shawls traditionally come packed in paper mâché boxes from Jammu and Kashmir, that are renowned for their exquisite beauty and craftsmanship. These boxes are handmade using a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials. Each box is a unique work of art, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. These boxes are not only functional but also serve as decorative items in their own right.

Also Read: US returns 297 'illegally trafficked' Indian antiquities to India during PM Modi's visit

Also Read: PM Modi holds bilaterals with Japanese, Australian counterparts in US, discusses ways to deepen ties