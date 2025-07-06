PM Modi urges global reforms at 17th BRICS Summit, joins leaders for family photo in Rio de Janeiro Prime Minister Modi participated in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, engaging in key discussions on global peace, security, multilateralism, and the governance of artificial intelligence.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, participated in a significant family photo session at the 17th BRICS Summit held at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. The family photo, capturing leaders from the BRICS nations and beyond, symboliSed a moment of unity and collective commitment among the member countries to tackle global challenges and foster shared growth.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were seen alongside leaders and representatives from the seven other BRICS member nations, including Prime Minister Modi. The image captured the spirit of cooperation that defines the BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi's statement on BRICS' Potential

Following the family photo, Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasise the collective vision for a more inclusive and equitable global future. He stated, “With fellow BRICS leaders at the Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reaffirming our commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth. BRICS holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also highlighted the collective commitment of BRICS nations to address global challenges and promote common values. The MEA shared a post on X saying, “A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values. PM Narendra Modi joined the Leaders from the BRICS countries for the family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.”

At the 17th BRICS summit, PM Modi says, "The expansion of BRICS and the joining of new friends is proof that BRICS is an organisation that can change itself according to the times. Now, we will have to show the same willpower for reforms in institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO and Multilateral Development Banks."

PM Modi calls for reforms in global institutions at the 17th BRICS Summit

At the 17th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need for reforms in global institutions to better reflect the realities of the 21st century. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi emphasiSed that the expansion of BRICS and the addition of new members was proof that the organiSation is adaptable and capable of evolving with the times. He called for similar willpower in driving reforms in key institutions like the UN Security Council, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Multilateral Development Banks.

PM Modi pointed out that two-thirds of humanity has long been inadequately represented in global institutions established in the 20th century. He stressed that countries contributing significantly to today’s global economy have not been given a place at the decision-making table. "This is not just a question of representation but also a question of credibility and effectiveness. Without the Global South, these institutions seem like a mobile with a SIM card but no network," PM Modi remarked, underlining the need for a more inclusive global order.

PM Modi further emphasised that the world today requires a new, multipolar, and inclusive world order. According to him, the much-needed reforms in global institutions must not be symbolic but should lead to real, tangible impacts. He stated, "The global institutions formed in the 20th century are unable to deal with the challenges of the 21st century. Whether it is ongoing conflicts, pandemics, economic crises, or the emerging challenges in cyberspace, these institutions have no solutions."

In his remarks, the Prime Minister also drew attention to the outdated nature of global institutions in the digital age. "In the age of AI, where technology is updated every week, it is not acceptable for a global institution not to be updated even once in eighty years. Twentieth-century typewriters cannot run twenty-first-century software," he stated, urging the need for global institutions to modernize and adapt to current technological advancements.

PM Modi's statement on terrorism

At the BRICS Summit session on Peace and Security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful statement condemning terrorism as a grave global challenge, highlighting the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April, which he described as an assault on India's soul and dignity, as well as a blow to humanity. Expressing gratitude to countries that stood by India during this time, he emphasised that condemning terrorism should be a principle, not a convenience. PM Modi called for a unified, principled approach in tackling terrorism, stating that it would be a betrayal to humanity to judge such acts based on their location or the target, urging all nations to put aside political considerations and unite for global peace and human dignity.

Key focus areas of the BRICS Summit

The 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, covered a wide range of pressing global issues. Among the key topics of discussion were peace and security, multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial affairs.

The leaders were expected to engage in sessions aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation and reforming global governance structures. Prime Minister Modi’s intervention during the members’ session focused on issues of peace, security, and the reform of global governance.

The summit also focused on strengthening economic ties, with a working lunch dedicated to discussions on peace, security, and the global governance of artificial intelligence.

(ANI inputs)