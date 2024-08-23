PM Modi hugs visibly emotional Zelenskyy in Kyiv, hand on his shoulder | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

PM Modi in Ukraine: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of his historic visit to the war-torn country. PM Modi hugged Zelenskyy and had his hand on his shoulder, as the Ukrainian President turned visibly emotional as they honoured the memory of fallen children at the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukrainian capital ahead of their high-level talks, where all eyes would on Modi's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

This is the first such high-level visit from India since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and comes over a month after Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin, a visit criticised by Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister disembarked from the Train Force One in Kyiv after a 10-hour train journey from Poland and greeted Ukrainian officials and the Indian diaspora.

"Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome," he wrote on X. The PM's engagements in Ukraine will touch upon a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. India will seek to re-assert its position of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.

After his arrival in Kyiv, PM Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. His trip in Ukraine is expected to last roughly seven hours, after which he will depart via Train Force One, which will take the same time as it took him to arrive from Poland.

