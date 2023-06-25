PM Modi meets Bohra Muslims, Indian diaspora in Egypt: 'Feel proud that our PM came all the way to meet us'

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi meets the Bohra Muslim community in Egypt

Modi's Egypt visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his maiden state visit to Egypt on Saturday, met the members of the Indian diaspora and the Bohra community. The Prime Minister's meeting with the Bohra community members comes ahead of his visit on Sunday to Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of India's Dawoodi Bohra community. The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "I have been living in Egypt for the last 27 years and belong to the Bohra community. Meeting PM Modi today came as a unique experience. The PM is closely associated with our community. I feel proud that our PM came all the way here to meet us."

The Prime Minister also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.

Earlier, the Indian diaspora, dressed up in traditional attire, gathered in large numbers at the Ritz Carlton Hotel here to welcome Modi. Waving the Indian tricolour, members of the Indian community welcomed the Prime Minister to chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' when he reached the hotel.

"I have been living here for the last 26 years. This is a day for celebration for us as PM Modi, who is loved by so many, is in Cairo today. It was an honour for us to meet him, we are very happy. India runs in our veins and meeting so many fellow countrymen here made me that we are one. We wish PM Modi a very comfortable and pleasant stay here," another member of the Indian diaspora said.

Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge'

An Egyptian woman, Jena, dressed in a saree, greeted Modi with the popular song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay'. Impressed by the rendition of the Kishore Kumar-Manna Dey number, the Prime Minister expressed surprise when Jena said she knew very little Hindi and had never visited India.

"Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (Nobody will be able to tell whether you are a daughter of Egypt or a daughter of India)," Prime Minister Modi said.

He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1. This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

PM Modi's first state visit to Egypt

It is worth mentioning Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Earlier, in a special gesture, Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister with a warm embrace, accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. "I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

