PM Modi likely to visit White House in February, says Donald Trump after productive phone call

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House for a meeting with him in February. After a "productive" phone call yesterday between the two leaders, plans for PM Modi to visit the United States were also discussed. While responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi, Donald Trump said, "He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February."

Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida. “I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump made the remarks in response to a question on the phone call he had with PM Modi. "Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi)," he said when asked about what he discussed with the Prime Minister.

"Productive" phone call between Trump and PM Modi

PM Modi and Donald Trump sought a move towards a "fair" bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation. “Today, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the White House readout said.

The two leaders also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. “The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.

PM Modi on Monday said he was delighted to speak with his 'friend' Trump, he took to X and shared the update. "Delighted to speak with my dear friend President DonaldTrump. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security" PM Modi's X post reads.

Trump and PM Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. During his first term as president, Trump's last foreign trip was to India. The two leaders addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

(With agency inputs)