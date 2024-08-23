India 'never neutral' on Russia-Ukraine war, was in favour of peace: PM Modi tells Zelenskyy

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23) told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India will always stand with Ukraine for humanitarian assistance.

"I thank you (President Zelenskyy) for your warm welcome to me and my delegation...Today is a very historic day for India and Ukraine relations...A PM of India has come to Ukraine for the first time which is in itself a historic event...Tomorrow is your national day and we congratulate you for this...We pray for peace (in Ukraine)..." PM Modi said in his remarks during a meeting with Zelenskyy.

PM Modi recalls initial days of war

The Prime Minister thanked Zelenskyy for his help in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine in the initial days of war and assured that India will always stand with Ukraine for humanitarian.

"When there were initial days of war you helped in the evacuation of Indian nationals and students. I express my gratitude to you for your help during this time of crisis...The world knows very well that during the war we played two roles...The first role was the humanitarian approach...I assure you that whatever the need may be from a humanitarian point of view, India will always stand with you and will be two steps ahead..." he said.

PM Modi noted that India did stay away from the war between Russia and Ukraine, but stressed that it was "never neutral" and was always "in favour of peace".

"The second path that we adopted was to stay away from war. We have stayed away from the war with conviction but that does not mean that we were neutral. We were never neutral. We have been in favour of peace from day 1. I have come to the soil of Ukraine with a message of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy.

More to follow...