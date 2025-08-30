PM Modi gifts Vintage precious stone bowl set with silver chopsticks to Japanese leader Prime Minister Modi concluded a two-day visit to Japan. Symbolic gifts showcased India’s artistry, while talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba and Japanese prefectural governors advanced cooperation in semiconductors, innovation, and trade.

New Delhi:

During his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented unique handcrafted gifts to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and his wife. To PM Ishiba, Modi gifted a vintage moonstone bowl set with silver chopsticks, inspired by Japan’s donburi and soba traditions. The large brown moonstone bowl, accompanied by four smaller bowls, is mounted on Makrana marble with semi-precious stone inlay work in Rajasthan’s parchin kari style. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, is known for its glowing adularescence and symbolism of balance and protection.

For Ishiba’s wife, the Prime Minister presented a handwoven Pashmina shawl from Ladakh, celebrated for its lightweight warmth and softness. The ivory shawl, adorned with delicate floral and paisley motifs in rust, pink, and red, was packed in a hand-painted papier-mache box from Kashmir, decorated with bird and floral designs. Together, the ensemble represented India’s rich tradition of artistry and elegance.

Concluding the trip, PM Modi described the visit as “memorable for its productive outcomes” and thanked the Japanese leadership and people for their hospitality. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), he said the outcomes of the visit would “benefit the people of both nations.”

Semiconductor partnership in focus

On the second day, PM Modi and PM Ishiba travelled by bullet train to Sendai in Miyagi prefecture to visit Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL), a leading semiconductor company. The visit underscored the two nations’ shared vision for trusted and resilient semiconductor supply chains. TEL is exploring collaboration with India in this critical sector.

“The semiconductor sector is a key area for India-Japan cooperation. India has made significant strides in this sector, with many youngsters joining it,” said PM Modi.

Strengthening state-level ties

Earlier in Tokyo, Modi met with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures, calling for stronger partnerships between Indian states and Japanese regions. He urged cooperation in manufacturing, mobility, infrastructure, startups, technology, and AI, stressing the opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Expanding Economic Partnership

The visit coincided with Japan’s announcement of a 10 trillion yen (approximately Rs 60,000 crores) investment target in India over the next decade. Both nations agreed on a 10-year roadmap to strengthen economic cooperation. The plan spans key sectors including defence, clean energy, semiconductors, telecom, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and new technologies.