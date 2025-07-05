PM Modi gets warm welcome in Buenos Aires, meets President Milei to strengthen India-Argentina ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Argentina visit highlighted growing India-Argentina ties and showcased the strong cultural bond with the Indian diaspora.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand and heartfelt welcome as he arrived in Argentina on Friday for a key bilateral visit, marking the third leg of his five-nation tour. Upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, PM Modi was warmly greeted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei. The two leaders shared a warm hug, symbolising the growing friendship and strategic partnership between India and Argentina.

Soon after landing, PM Modi paid homage at the iconic San Martin Memorial, a site of deep national pride for Argentina. The Monumento al General San Martin honours José de San Martín, the great liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru, and stands as a testament to Latin America’s fight for independence. Modi’s visit to the memorial highlighted India’s respect for global freedom fighters and its shared commitment to values of liberty and sovereignty.

The official visit is being held at the invitation of President Milei. During his stay, PM Modi will hold extensive bilateral talks with the Argentinian President to review ongoing cooperation and explore opportunities to enhance collaboration in key areas such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Earlier in the day, the Indian diaspora in Buenos Aires gave PM Modi a rousing welcome outside his hotel. Members of the Indian community waved flags, performed traditional Indian dances, and chanted slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi-Modi,” creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere. The Prime Minister interacted warmly with the crowd and expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

“Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires,” Modi posted on social media platform X. “It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community.”

He also wrote, “Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him.”

PM Modi’s visit reflects India’s deepening engagement with Latin America and the enduring bonds that connect Indian communities across the globe to their homeland.

(ANI inputs)