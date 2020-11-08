Image Source : TWITTER Look forward to taking India-US relations to greater heights: PM Modi congratulates Biden-Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought election. Remembering Biden's "invaluable" contribution as the vice president, Modi said he was looking forward to work together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. The 77-year-old Democrat, the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House, will be America's 46th president.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris, who has become the first ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She would be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," he said in a tweet.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Biden ran twice unsuccessfully for president - in 1988 and 2008. Trump is now the first incumbent president to lose reelection bid after George H W Bush in 1992. Trump, 74, was in no mood to concede the race and declared himself as the winner of the November 3 presidential election.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage