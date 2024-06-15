PM Modi discusses defence, security cooperation with Italian counterpart Meloni on sidelines of G7 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi holds talk with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks on a wide range of topics as the two met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday.

PM Modi, who earlier embarked on a day-long visit to Italy at the invitation of the Italian PM for the 50th G7 Summit, (where India has been invited as an outreach country), saw exchanging fruitful dialogues on key issues, including growing trade and economic collaboration, with his Italian counterpart.





Marking the bohhomie shared, the leader during the bilateral meeting, discussed over topic including defence and security cooperation, people-to-people ties among others. Starting with, during the meet, the leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Italy strategic partnership while also calling for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, space, S&T, telecom, AI, and critical minerals to build a resilient supply chain.The leaders also held discussions on bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancement of defence industrial collaboration. Elaborating on the details of the talks held on the subject matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year. PM Modi thanked the Italian Government for recognizing the Indian Army’s contribution to the Italian Campaign during World War II and informed that India will be upgrading the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy."

Further, during the talks, taking note of the coordination under the ‘Global Biofuels Alliance’, the leaders also welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent for Cooperation in Energy Transition, which will boost India-Italy bilateral cooperation in the clean and green energy sector.

Meanwhile, amid the strong people-to-people connections shared between the two nations, the leaders called for the early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Agreement. The MEA said, "The two leaders called for an early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Agreement, which would facilitate the mobility of professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, students, and researchers."

