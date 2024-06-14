India is working towards better future via human-centric approach: PM Modi at G7 Outreach Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaking to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the G7 Outreach Session.

G7 Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for collaborative efforts in the usage of technology to reduce social inequalities and asserted that India is working towards a "human-centric" approach to building a better future. While expounding on the benefits of technology, PM Modi laid emphasis on the challenges of cybersecurity.

"Technology should be used for creative purposes, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach. India is among the first few countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence. Based on this strategy, we have launched the AI Mission this year. Its motto is 'AI for All', " said PM Modi at the G7 Outreach Session.

Fortunate to serve for third consecutive time: PM

Elaborating more on technology, the Indian leader asserted that all parties must ensure that the benefits of technology reach all corners of society and unleash the best potential in all. He also underscored the focus given to international governance in the field of AI given by India under its G20 presidency, saying that all countries must work together to ensure that AI remains transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible in the future.

He also spoke on elections going on across the world, including India's own recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. "The entire electoral process was made fair and transparent through the ubiquitous use of technology. The results of such a large election were also declared within a few hours. This was the biggest festival of democracy in the world and in the history of mankind... I feel fortunate that the people of India have given me the opportunity to serve them for the third consecutive time," he added.

"This has happened for the first time in the last six decades in India. The blessings given by the people of India in this historic victory is a win for democracy," he added.

India's approach to energy based on four principles: Modi

Speaking on energy, the PM said, "India's approach in the field of energy is based on four principles - availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. India is the first country to fulfil all the commitments made under COP before time. We are making every effort to fulfill our goal to achieve the target of net zero emissions before 2070."

He further called for collective efforts to introduce a 'Green Era' and highlighted India's Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) programme. He also announced a new programme released on June 5 (World Environment Day) called 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One tree for every mother) for a mass environmental movement with personal touch and global responsibility.

PM Modi on Global South

The Indian leader stressed that the countries of the Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. ""India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage. In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that under India's presidency, the G-20 made the African Union a permanent member. India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so," said PM Modi at the G7 Outreach Session.

