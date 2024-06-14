G7 Summit 2024: Italy's Giorgia Meloni greets PM Modi with 'namaste' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS PM Modi is welcomed with a 'namaste' by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

G7 Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who greeted him with a 'namaste' ahead of an Outreach session on the second day of the high-profile G7 Summit 2024 in Borgo Egnazia, Italy. PM Modi is attending the summit on Meloni's invitation and arrived in Rome with a high-profile delegation.

Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said he was "glad" that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit. “I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” his statement reads.

Other leaders who graced the event included Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also invited. He reached on the first day of the event. Although the event is dominated by old hot topics such as Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, the leaders are also attempting to set the stage for the upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit.

Notably, Meloni's ‘namaste’ gesture to the world leaders who arrived for this year’s Group of Seven (G7) summit captured the attention of millions online. She greeted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with a 'namaste' as part of her welcome gesture.

PM Modi has already conducted three bilateral meetings today with French PResident Emmanuel Macron, British PM Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. PM Modi's visit to Italy marks his first international trip since assuming office for the third term. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, PM Modi will participate in an outreach session on June 14. The session will address issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasised the session's focus on sharing views and perspectives between the G7 and Outreach Countries.

What is on the agenda?

The summit kicked off at 11:15 a.m. (0915 GMT) on Thursday with a discussion about Africa, climate change and development. The conversation then switches to the Middle East before two sessions dedicated to Ukraine - the first including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The second day has sessions on immigration, the Indo-Pacific and economic security before the arrival in the afternoon of the outreach partners for talks on the Mediterranean, energy and Africa. Pope Francis will lead talks on Artificial Intelligence.

Much focus will be on whether the leaders can finally reach an agreement on how to leverage profits generated by Russian assets frozen in the West and use them for Ukraine. US President Joe Biden will sign a new security agreement with Ukraine on the sidelines of the gathering. India on Wednesday reiterated that the best option to resolve the Ukraine conflict is dialogue and diplomacy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Italy to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping that is set to focus on dealing with global geopolitical turmoil.

PM Modi, who was received by Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao as he arrived for his first overseas visit after being sworn in for a third term as PM, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders ahead of a customary G7 “family photo”. He is also expected to talk on issues of the Global South. The talks will also focus on Europe's Indo-Pacific strategy. He will also attend summit addressed by Pope Francis, who is the the first head of the Holy See – the Vatican-based government of the Catholic Church – to address the summit and is also expected to hold bilateral talks with him.

The Pope will address the session on the promises and perils of Artificial Intelligence and is also expected to make a plea for peace across global conflict zones. Heads of the governments of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Jordan, Kenya, and Mauritania – in its capacity as chair of the African Union, Tunisia, Turkiye and the UAE are among the other outreach nations joining India for the session on AI.

“During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South. I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the summit,” he said before leaving for Italy.

